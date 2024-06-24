BY HENRY ABBOTT, JAROD HECTOR, and TRAVIS MORAN

With his legal troubles in the rearview, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has leapt back into many draft debates. RICH SCHULTZ/GETTY IMAGES

This week, while waiting for resident expert David Thorpe to return from the Great White North (Toronto), we cooked up a fun idea.

Unlike David, the three of us are much closer to the engaged NBA fan—meaning, there’s only so much depth we can add to a draft analysis. But what about looking even further down the road, into a future no one knows? That’s where broken clocks can rule the day.

So, we did a little in-house snake draft and each picked a few players we thought might have the best Estimated Plus-Minus (EPM) after three full seasons. Shirking even 90 seconds of homework, we dove right in, making Henry choose first since it was his idea.

HENRY: All right, I’m taking UConn’s Donovan Clingan with my first pick. Dude is fucking huge, and we saw him on TV moving his feet and playing good defense. Plus, he says he can shoot 3s now. He’s had injuries, sure, and maybe he’ll be hurt. But if he’s healthy, the likelihood of a positive EPM in three years is pretty high. Jarod, who you got?

JAROD: I’m going with French phenom Alexandre Sarr, who played last year in the Australian National Basketball League. You know how I feel about bigs who can move.

HENRY: “Romantic,” is the word I would use.

JAROD: A league full of seven-footers—that’s my dream.

HENRY: Okay, Travis, pressure’s on. You get two picks.

TRAVIS: I’ll probably go with Stephon Castle and Cody Williams.

HENRY: Damn it, Travis. I no longer enjoy this game.

TRAVIS: Honestly, Castle might be the second of those picks. With Williams, we already have an example in older brother, Jalen, of what’s possible with a very similar player.

HENRY: Totally.

TRAVIS: Cody surely has the same level of coachability. If a team picks Williams and gets anything like his brother in return, that’s a big win. I’m basing my Castle pick on what I saw during the NCAA tournament, especially against Illinois and Alabama, but also on David’s breakdown during the Final Four and Henry’s recent piece on coaching shooting. Castle has elite defensive potential that might keep his metrics in the positive.

HENRY: Agreed.

TRAVIS: Back to y’all.

HENRY: Any seven-footers left?

JAROD: I’m going totally off the board now, thinking of fucking randos.

HENRY: Jarod’s second pick of the draft: “fucking rando.”

JAROD: Okay, it is another seven-footer—Kel’el Ware out of Indiana. The Hoosiers did a good job developing Warriors big Trayce Jackson-Davis, so I expect Ware to be capable of a similar impact. Get him in the right program. Who knows what will happen?

TRAVIS: Many mock drafts have Ware going early in the second round.

HENRY: Or fifth overall, whatever. Okay, I don’t love my choices here, but I think I’ll go with Providence guard Devin Carter. Like Castle, Carter’s another tenacious defender; if either or both can improve on offense, they should have a great plus-minus.

For my snake pick here, I feel like I’m forced to pick French wing Zaccharie Risacher or highly touted Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard—or I could get sneaky and take Tennessee sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, because he's tall, athletic, and older. As we’ve learned, that likely gives him a better chance of not needing four years to show up well in advanced metrics. So, why don’t I go with Duke’s Jared McCain?

JAROD: I already went two seven-foot rim-protectors, so I think my overall plus-minus is safe. I’ll go with a more conventional choice here and take Reed Sheppard.

HENRY: Really good pick. I think he was an overall plus-minus monster in college, right?

JAROD: He also nabbed a lot of steals and blocks for being only 6-2 and shot 52 percent from 3, so yeah—I’m going to roll with Sheppard.

HENRY: Yeah, far from stupid. Travis, you have the final pick.

TRAVIS: Though it might be delicate, I’m going with Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

HENRY: I knew it! Plus, he’s been exonerated.

JAROD: Indeed.

TRAVIS: I watched Shannon a ton this season and at times was blown away by his dynamic scoring. He might get a bit too much hype on defense, but he proved he can handle both ends in Big Ten play. I doubt he’s starting for an NBA team any time soon, but he seems league ready.

HENRY: He’s pretty big, too, right? Like 6-6? And not young, either.

TRAVIS: Yeah, he was a fifth-year senior and will turn 24 this July.

JAROD: Something to be said for those guys—they’re going to be smarter, at least to a certain extent.

HENRY: And just being bigger, stronger, faster … just better. Okay, just to recap, here’s who we picked:

Henry—Donovan Clingan (Center, UConn) Jarod—Alexandre Sarr (Big, France/NBL) Travis—Cody Williams (Wing, Colorado) Travis—Stephon Castle (Guard, UConn) Jarod—Kel’el Ware (Big, Indiana) Henry—Devin Carter (Guard, Providence) Henry—Jared McCain (Guard, Duke) Jarod—Reed Sheppard (Guard, Kentucky) Travis—Terrence Shannon Jr. (Guard, Illinois)

Great work, guys! So, our bets have been logged and now witnessed. Who’s the favorite right now? Any thoughts?

JAROD: They’re all going to be rookies, so no one fucking knows.

TRAVIS: I do like the Clingan pick over time. He could someday fit into a Daniel Gafford-slash-Dereck Lively II role—

HENRY: More Gafford than Lively, I’d say, but yeah. I’m really worried about either Castle or Cody Williams. It’s likely one of them is going to be amazing—which I have no clue.

TRAVIS: Both are likely to start out negative and then hopefully balance into the positive after three years.

HENRY: Then we have Jarod’s Sarr-Sheppard combo. I don’t know anything about Ware; I’m just going to go ahead and say I’m less worried about that pick. Although, looking right now, the term “unicorn potential” comes up.

JAROD: Knock my picks at your own peril, Henry.

HENRY: Hey, three seasons from now, we’ll all know for sure.

