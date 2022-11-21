The TrueHoop Podcast
David Thorpe's recipe for James Wiseman
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Klay Thompson looked amazing against the Houston Rockets, is he back?
James Wiseman was sent to the G League and David has a message for him and the Warriors.
Ben Simmons has been getting more offensively aggressive the last few games. what does David see?
The World Cup is underway in Qatar, and Jarod has thoughts.
