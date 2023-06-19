The Suns' long shot
PODCAST: Lillard and Zion trades, plus the young draft prospect David loves
Bradley Beal is now a member of the Phoenix Suns who have a lot of money tied up in just four players. How do they build the rest of their roster? [NOTE: Almost certainly without the taxpayer midlevel exception, despite what David says in this podcast.]
The punitive nature of the new CBA and what's on the horizon for the Suns.
Damian Lillard wants out if the Blazers don't bring in a veteran superstar, which means hard choices ahead.
David has been watching draft prospects. We’ll have a full show about that on Thursday, but already there’s a young late first-rounder David loves.
