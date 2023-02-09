BY DAVID THORPE

The Suns shocked the league today by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Nets, but will they have enough pieces now to reach the NBA Finals? ELSA/GETTY IMAGES

Let the offensive arms race begin! As good teams try to get better, it seems to me they are by and large adding offense—nearly exclusively. I have heard some people around the league say defense ultimately doesn’t matter because the refs call everything. I don’t agree, but in shipping out most of their capable perimeter defenders, the Suns seem to be betting that way. (Teams who can play defense, like the Celtics and Bucks, are going to come out of this deadline with a real advantage.)

Suns receive Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren

Nets receive Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 first-round pick swap

New owners tend to make big splashes, and that’s exactly what new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has done. In Kevin Durant, the Suns have acquired arguably the greatest pure scorer ever.

And yet, I have no idea what they’re thinking.