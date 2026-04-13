David Thorpe and I are preparing guides to every playoff series, and gearing up for a live video conversation at 10 am Tuesday before the play-in games begin.

But first, wanted to share a little something I just made with help from Claude: these are players who are on teams that are in the postseason, averaged at least 20 minutes per game, and according to DunksandThrees, are pretty darned bad either on offense or defense.

Mostly, this is the time of year for the best players. And almost all of these players are excellent. Caleb Love will probably only see time in blowouts. The Clippers’ Jordan Miller shows up as the worst player in total EPM among these players, but he has been a whole new player the last few months.

But there may still be some strategy here. The Nuggets have not one but two guards who are vulnerable on defense, and a forward in Bruce Brown who’s somehow almost the worst offensive player in the NBA. Keon Ellis has not helped the Cavs’ offense. The Hawks will pay a price in the Jock Landale minutes. And key guards for the Knicks, Cavaliers, Celtics and Heat kinda need to be rolling on offense, because their teams give something up at the other end when they’re out there.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!