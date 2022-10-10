BY HENRY ABBOTT, DAVID THORPE, and TRAVIS MORAN

A slightly edited portion of TrueHoop’s Monday morning editorial meeting:

HENRY: When TMZ first published the video of Draymond Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole, one of the first responses on Twitter was from somebody saying Jordan has to get his hands up to protect himself.

The next response was a woman saying: He’s at work. What are you talking about?

I just thought: That’s a real debate right there.

The first point is personal advice: This might be how, say, Damian Lillard would advise his son or a friend to protect himself. Okay.

But there’s another conversation to have about what should be done next by the people who run the team, the union, or the league. In that conversation, we can’t pretend Draymond’s punch was an act of God, like a thunderstorm—this isn’t like, “Pack your umbrella.” This came from Draymond: He did this.

DAVID: I hear a lot of people saying this happens all the time, and some kind of scuffles are pretty common. But you usually end up wrestling to the ground—this is totally different.

HENRY: I can guarantee this is not common, because of the physics of it. Faces can’t take this happening again and again. We could probably get some sports scientists to calculate the force of that blow and what it would do.

DAVID: We would have people out all the time! He probably missed fracturing Jordan’s skull by millimeters. That’s physics right there! Just depends where on the cheek or the jaw you hit him. Imagine everything happened the way it did, but we now see Jordan Poole with his jaw wired shut. Then what do you say? Like come on!

TRAVIS: I gotta play devil’s advocate for just a second—on the point about this being a workplace. The way athletes talk to each other is very different from the way employees in a normal work setting talk to each other. Can you imagine working with absolute trash talk all the time? Somebody’s going through a cubicle, know what I mean?

So, I guess I’m asking, is there a difference? Can we say this is the workplace? I think you’re right, but is it an element that you have to consider?

DAVID: I have a good answer … and this really extrapolates Henry’s point perfectly, I think. When you talk about advising your son, Henry—when you’re talking about Damian, and I have a son, too—you have to know the context. If you’re with someone that you know might absolutely pull a gun, don’t get in a fight with that guy. If you’re with a guy that you think might pull a knife, you just walk away—even if you’re friendly with him.

But if he’s your teammate? Now you have to go to the coach and say you realize you have a guy on the team who might murder a teammate?

I don’t know how Poole was raised, but—as a competitive athlete—you would assume he’s seen things like this before. If he thought there was even a one percent chance this fucking guy might throw a punch to his head, I think Jordan Poole would have put his hands up.

But they were celebrating a world championship together in June! Yes, Draymond Green is capable of being a bully verbally. He probably has even been the bully physically. But I promise you: That dude has never thrown a fist to the head of anyone in Jordan Poole’s presence—ever. Because if he had, Jordan would have pushed him and immediately raised his hands, expecting a punch in return.

I have a hard time believing the Warriors are ever going to be able to trust Draymond unless there’s real efforts by Draymond to show, I’ve changed—I was completely fucking wrong. And even then, after all of this history, like you crossed the line you cannot cross. You could have ended Poole’s season with one punch. That’s a bridge too far.

HENRY: Travis, I hear you—and I guess, to me, that’s what I mean when I say she was asking a very interesting question. It’s unsettled. We’re starting the debate now, no idea where it ends.

Let’s be honest about what the debate is: In sports, we’ve basically taken the position that NBA players are too tough to have to worry about in this way. This is a workplace where they get hit. As in, they just have to deal with that.

But that’s not in their contracts. Right? This is not legally cool. Unless you’re an MMA fighter, does anyone actually have the right to throw a punch at work? We’re just saying we expect they can deal with it. And we see some signals some athletes have long agreed to deal with it, to keep it in house.

But that probably won’t remain the case forever. Someone thought this wasn’t OK and leaked this video. In the future, I imagine, someone’s gonna come along with a lawyer and say: Hey, I need the right to go to work at my job—which has a 401k and health insurance and HR and all the normal protections of a workplace—and not get fucking punched in the face.

Jordan Poole might agree not to call the police or his lawyer about this, but someone will.

DAVID: I heard a radio host say that an incredibly recognizable NBA player told him he had definitely never seen that before in his entire career. This is where the average fan or the bullshit tough-guy coach is just wrong. We used to have skirmishes in practice, but it was two dudes roughhousing. This is not that.

You’re supposed to raise your hands when Draymond Green steps to a teammate’s face? Is that the kind of team you want to build? He might throw a haymaker to your jaw and force facial reconstructive surgery.

He loves to get in your face: He’s famous for it. Now they have to raise their hands every time? How is that good for the NBA? How’s that good for kids who watch the NBA?

HENRY: Were you a little surprised how many people in the video did nothing? Ethan wrote that story six or seven years ago, called “Golden State’s Draymond Green Problem.” It looks prophetic now—police rushing to the locker room because of an argument with Steve Kerr. Leandro Barbosa says Draymond’s the “guy everybody hates.” Marreese Speights says Klay and Draymond “got into it a lot.” Kerr talks about Draymond being “over the brink.” At that time, Draymond had been arrested for something in a bar in Michigan, promised to do better, then followed it by posting a photo of his genitals.

There’s a little video with the story which shows Draymond saying that he thinks he cost the Warriors a title by getting suspended for punching LeBron in the nuts—and he would do it again. I could go on.

But the point is, what I see in the TMZ video is a lot of people who are practiced in accommodating Draymond.

The Warriors have long coped with just about the least constrained person that there is. So to me—even when he actually made this devastating swing—still more than half the people in the frame didn’t even take a step. Some have their hands on their hips at a respectful distance.

To me it felt like: Oh, they’ve been bullied by him forever. Everyone’s like: No, no, don’t get in his way.

After a fight like that, you jump in, right? Of course you jump in….

But it really seemed like 10 people who have learned to not jump in with that guy.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!