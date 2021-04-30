The NBA is short of referees

Earlier today, Tom Haberstroh published a story about the NBA’s referee shortage. Some games have been played with only two referees, many others have featured officials from the G-League.

We bring you important updates to that story below. But first, for context, an excerpt:

For Magic coach Steve Clifford, this was a long year before April 22, when he tested positive for COVID.

The result shocked Clifford. For one, he felt fine. No symptoms. Secondly, he had the second dose of his Moderna vaccine the same day he tested positive. The CDC doesn’t consider people fully immunized until two weeks after the second dose, but what were the odds that this wasn’t a false positive? …

When you test positive for COVID, people tend to ask if you know where you could have been exposed.

This is where referees come to mind. Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell TrueHoop that one of the referees in the Magic vs. Hawks game on April 20 reported feeling chills during play—and tested positive for COVID-19 after the game. …

The three officials from that game have yet to work since that April 20 game.

It isn’t clear how Clifford got infected with COVID-19. But he shared the court with a referee shortly before his positive test.

Sources close to Clifford say that he has continued to be asymptomatic in isolation and hopes to return to the sidelines soon. Though the vaccine did not prevent Clifford from becoming infected, it may have reduced his chances of hospitalization or severe illness. It may have even saved his life.