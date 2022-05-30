The Luka rules won't work against Jayson Tatum

After a thrilling Game 7 victory over the Heat, the Celtics will open the NBA Finals in San Francisco against the Warriors on Thursday. This week, TrueHoop will have deep dive Finals previews—both from the mind of David Thorpe and from the “sum of all models” betting markets.

David’s initial impression, though, is that Jayson Tatum’s willingness to move the ball away from the crowd will create real trouble for Steve Kerr and his coaching staff.