BY DAVID THORPE

There’s good analysis that the Lakers were just incredibly unlucky in Game 1 against the Blazers. The Blazers gave up an average of 122 points per game in their eight seeding games. The Lakers scored 93 in Game 1—only 37 in the second half—and they shot horribly, with just five made 3s on 32 attempts. Most of those shots were open, some w…