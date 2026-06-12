Thanks to a unique, long-term approach to relationship building, the Knicks are up 3-1 over the Spurs in the NBA Finals. Game 5 is Saturday. ERICK W. RASCO/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED/GETTY IMAGES

Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie has an assistant coach named Mike Miller. Not so long ago, Miller was the head coach of the New York Knicks. (Miller—who shares a name with a former player who’s now an agent—was elevated from the Westchester G-League team to be the interim head coach after Dave Fizdale was fired.)

At the time, the Knicks were terrible. They finished that COVID-shortened season with 20 wins and 46 losses.

But there was a little hope. The Knicks had Julius Randle. They had young players like R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr., and Frank Ntilikina.

But most importantly, they had a new front office featuring team president Leon Rose, and the most mysterious man in sports, William Wesley. Leon Rose explained Wes’s hiring by saying “this business is built on relationships.”