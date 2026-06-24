Despite all the fanfare, the Knicks emerged from the first round with: no pick at all. ARTURO HOLMES/GETTY IMAGES

The reigning champs came into the draft with the 24th overall pick. That was high enough to nab someone who had generated buzz coming into the draft, like super athlete Cameron Carr, 6-5 Spanish point guard Sergio De Larrea, or 19-year-old Arizona star Koa Peat.

It happened fast. Carr went 24th. De Larrea was picked 25th, Peat 30th. And then everyone switched hats. The Lakers ended up with Carr. The Mavericks landed De Larrea. The Suns now have Peat.

Many teams take the philosophy of selecting the best player available. The Knicks took the approach of no player at all. Instead they collected:

The 47th pick on Wednesday.

A second round pick in 2029 from Phoenix.

A second-round pick in 2033 from Phoenix.

Two future second-round picks from Dallas.

Hilariously for the super-rich Knicks: Cash from the Lakers.

The Knicks already had the 31st and 55th picks in tonight’s second-round, so they have three picks on Wednesday.

David Thorpe just told me that he thinks “the Knicks are super fucking smart.”

Six reasons this is brilliant: