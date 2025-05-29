Trailing 3-1 in the Eastern Conference finals, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have been showing signs of wear and tear, and playing poorly at the end of close games. GREGORY SHAMUS/GETTY IMAGES

Eleven days ago David Thorpe published a story called “The Knicks better win Game 1.” The gist: you can’t come from behind, in a game or a series, against a Pacers team that is designed and practiced in playing way freaking harder than you. (The Pacers are destroying the Knicks with speed, racing to open looks that they have made 72 percent of the time early in the shot clock.)

The Knicks damn-near won Game 1. They led by two points with under a second left–until Tyrese Haliburton did some weird magic to send the game to overtime.

But the fact is, we’re here. The Knicks lost Games 1 and 2, and now they’re down 3-1 and facing elimination in Madison Square Garden. They need to win three straight or it’s over.

They won’t do it.