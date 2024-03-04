CORRECTION: Earlier we sent out video, and a link to this podcast, with a headline and description of Thursday’s podcast. Whoops! Here’s the video of today’s show about the Celtics and Victor.

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe actually discuss:

Victor Wembanyama's 2024 surge, is he an All-NBA player?

The Celtics had another 50+ point victory, is a title run inevitable?

Defensive game plans and executing strategy

Thank you for listening!