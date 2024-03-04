The inevitable Celtics
PODCAST: And is Victor an all-NBA player right now?
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe actually discuss:
Victor Wembanyama's 2024 surge, is he an All-NBA player?
The Celtics had another 50+ point victory, is a title run inevitable?
Defensive game plans and executing strategy
