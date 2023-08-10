On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector wraps "The Future of the NBA" series by discussing the fan perspective with host of the "Dear Adam Silver" podcast, Abigail Smithson. They discuss:
Sports take culture feels off.
How media can ask better questions to deliver better content for fans?
Beyond the gameplay, what attracts fans to sports?
Subscribe to TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great Episode! I too dreamed of being on Mike's team!
I've really enjoyed this Future of the NBA series. I can't speak to much of the geopolitical or TV business stuff, but I do feel like I know a few things about watching hoops.
I have a few ideas to improve the excitement of the game which I think is ultimately the most important aspect of getting more viewers:
1. Elam ending: imagine a team going into the 4th quarter down 30 and not running out of time to win. They just keep getting stops, running their offense and scoring. No stop the clock fouls. No pulling all the starters for the last 10 minutes.
2. When the schedule is set, make certain games of the season "load management eligible", and lower the ticket prices so that fans at least have a better idea of whether they will get to see their favorite player or not.
3. Eliminate the charge where a player slides in front and falls down. Its always such a disappointment to watch, offensive players usually don't have time to adjust, and it's usually a close enough call that needs to be reviewed.
4. Use the international rules of not needing to wait for the ref to pass you the ball on a turnover, and no goaltending in the cylinder after the ball hits the rim.
5. Offer a premium subscription for games and practices for the hoops junkies and add cameras and microphones to every uniform.
“Steven Adams throwing a court line pass to Ja Morant... Just boop. That is all. That is the answer."
It's as if you spoke my heart out loud!! :) Great episode!