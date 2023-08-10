On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector wraps "The Future of the NBA" series by discussing the fan perspective with host of the "Dear Adam Silver" podcast, Abigail Smithson. They discuss:

Sports take culture feels off.

How media can ask better questions to deliver better content for fans?

Beyond the gameplay, what attracts fans to sports?

Subscribe to TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts.