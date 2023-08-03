The Future of the NBA
PODCAST: Part One--the media and the money
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe debut part one of the series "The Future of the NBA." Joining them is media executive and friend of the show Ben Aronson. They discuss:
How the NBA actually makes money, now and in the future
NBA fan consumption habits
Ratings and the driver of revenue
How the current media covers the game
Why does Gen Z watch less sports than previous generations?
