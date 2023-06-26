The elite, fragile potential of the Thompson Twins
PODCAST: And how to weaponize Victor Wembanyama
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
How the Spurs should weaponize Victor Wembanyama
What the Rockets and Pistons need to do with the Thompson twins
The Warriors traded Jordan Poole for CP3—are they done?
Potential free agency deals and trades
Team USA at the FIBA World Cup
