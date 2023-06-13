The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions
PODCAST: Jokic says "it's not the most important thing in the world"
On today's TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:
The Nuggets’ dominant run to the NBA championship
Nikola Jokic won a title and then said “it’s not the most important thing in the world” which makes him unlike most NBA players!
Can the Nuggets build a dynasty?
The weird American sports tradition of billionaire owners receiving the championship trophy ahead of the players and coaches
I'm glad the Nuggets got the job done! First title in 50+ years is awesome, especially for a team that drafted and developed most of their rotation. I thought the Nuggets were being slept on all year and it's very fun to see them come through the way they did!