Sportswashing is so popular among creepy billionaires—and so few other sportswriters cover it—that it has almost become a beat here at TrueHoop. While much of sports media is gaga over the NBA renaming some awards, we’re busy spotlighting how the sport we love is awash in dirty money.

So flooded, in fact, that today’s New York Times business section has four major stories on very wealthy people doing untoward things—and every one of them touches the NBA.

This story on FTX describes incredible crimes:

“One of the biggest financial frauds in American history”

“FTX spent lavishly on TV commercials with an array of celebrity endorsers like the basketball star Stephen Curry”

“In the early 2000s, Mr. Ray oversaw the unwinding of Enron, the energy trading firm that collapsed in an accounting scandal. At the hearing, he called the perpetrators of Enron’s crimes ‘highly sophisticated,’ whereas FTX executives appeared to have engaged in ‘really just old-fashioned embezzlement,’ he said.”

The Security and Exchange Commission’s complaint specifically mentions the way FTX used its association with people like Stephen Curry and the Miami Heat to project a reputation of trustworthiness.

A related story describes the role of the FTX founders’ parents, and gets into an event at the Heat’s home arena, which was named for FTX.

“At the height of its corporate power, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX convened a group of athletes and celebrities for a charity event in March at the Miami Heat’s N.B.A. arena.”

“After FTX collapsed, however, Mr. Sanon informed Mr. Bankman that some participants in the FTX initiative may have lost funds they had stored on the platform (including money students had received as a stipend for joining the program).”

That event also used sports figures:

This story examines the ongoing saga of the legal department at Elon Musk’s Twitter. The big news a month ago is that Musk had brought in his personal attorney, Alex Spiro, to run Twitter’s legal department. The news from this story is that Spiro is no longer in that job.

Spiro is very NBA-relevant. A 2017 Harvard Law Bulletin article called Spiro “basketball stars’ go-to guy” because he has represented Thabo Sefolosha, Matt Barnes, Charles Oakley, and others associated with the NBA, including former Nets investor Jay-Z. Here’s Spiro on an ESPN basketball podcast. Basketball is a big part of his public face; he says if he were not a lawyer he’d probably be a basketball coach.

But Spiro also makes money from some of the creepier people in and around the NBA. You may be aware that Apollo Global founder Leon Black, who funded Jeffrey Epstein, has been in a fight with his former partner, and 76ers billionaire, Josh Harris.

Black had an affair with a woman named Guzel Ganeiva, and paid her to be quiet about it–that much is not in dispute. What is in dispute is if Black sexually assaulted her, as Ganeiva alleges. And: whether Ganeiva made those accusations as part of an effort driven by a “war council” funded by Harris.

Journalist Vicky Ward writes:

Put differently, Black believes, according to his original complaint, that Harris spent up to half a billion dollars to decimate Black’s reputation via Ganieva and her lawyers and publicists—purely, according to Black’s lawyers, because Harris, who is reportedly worth over $6 billion, was pissed off.

Oh boy, does it get complex … and Spiro is in the middle. Please see this Reuters story for a breakdown. One allegation is that investigators dropping Spiro’s name touched off the drama by showing up at Ganeiva’s apartment. Spiro denies that they worked for him. Interestingly, his firm has worked for Apollo Global, and he worked for former Apollo Global board member Robert Kraft, along with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorneys.

Ward concludes that this episode “... tells you that greed blinds people and that, even though Jeffrey Epstein is dead, there is much about his world that lives on.”

Warriors investor Chamath Palihapitiya has come up several times on TrueHoop, mostly for being devoid of compassion.

On the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, he said: “Saudi Arabia probably just did the one wrong thing. Every country engages in extrajudicial killings. They just got caught.”

And on the genocide of the Uyghhurs: “This [Uyghur] issue may be small data points extrapolated in a way to create a narrative that may not be true.”

In today’s New York Times, Palihapitiya is the focus of a story about SPACs, or “special-purpose acquisition companies.” Maureen Farrell writes:

Mr. Palihapitiya — once known as the “SPAC king” — said that he was promoting SPACs at a time when investors were embracing all kinds of risky trades, and that he wasn’t responsible for the cratering stock prices of the companies he took public. Instead, he blames the Fed’s policies. “Nobody forced anybody to invest in anything,” Mr. Palihapitiya, 46, said in an October interview.

I never understood the excitement around SPACs. What could they do that couldn’t be done raising money other ways? One difference has become clear: If you raise money by taking a company public with an initial public offering, there are rules against making projections about how the company will perform.

Those rules are in place to prevent what’s known as a pump and dump: Insiders hype a stock that they own and then sell it before the world realizes it’s not all that valuable and the price craters, leaving regular investors holding the bag.

SPACs, unlike IPOSs, allow investors to hype up investments. Farrell writes:

To whip up interest, Mr. Palihapitiya began targeting everyday traders, posting incessantly about SPACs on Twitter and on his podcast. He was also a frequent guest on CNBC, one of the country’s top-rated business television networks and the longtime home of Mr. Cramer. In September 2020, after one of his SPACs agreed to buy the real estate platform Opendoor Technologies, Mr. Palihapitiya announced his deal on CNBC. He co-hosted the network’s morning show, Squawk Box, and thanked the anchors “for letting me do this with you guys.” Then, for the next six minutes, he walked viewers through a slide presentation on his plans for SPACs and why Opendoor would be a winner, outlining revenue projections. The anchors later expressed skepticism about his numbers on the show. (Andrew Ross Sorkin, an employee of The New York Times and a business columnist and the editor at large of the DealBook newsletter, is a co-anchor on Squawk Box.)

Later, Palihapitiya similarly talked up an investment in Clover Health Investments. He made a comprehensive investor presentation, concluding that he expected 10x growth. Not long afterward, the Clover stock peaked at $16.77 per share. Then it fell, and he sold most of his holdings. Then it fell some more. Right now, it’s trading for a bit over a dollar.

Farrell describes similar drops in several of the stocks Palihapitiya promoted on television, then notes: “While the market was reeling, Mr. Palihapitiya spent much of the summer at a chateau in Italy.”

Palihapitiya is far from the only investor to participate in SPAC investments that later turned sour. A who’s who of investors and institutions (including Apollo Global) have played their parts. The outcomes have been generally bad for regular investors.

Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson, a short-seller, tells Institutional Investor:

The chart for almost every postmerger SPAC resembles a pump-and-dump. I don’t think that’s an accident. We’ve seen several SPACs go public, then immediately rug-pull their own outrageous projections. These were companies that often had zero revenue, that were projecting outrageous kinds of metrics, projecting to completely dominate industries within years or create brand-new industries that would disrupt entire economic ecosystems. It was a rush of garbage flooding the public markets.

