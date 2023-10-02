Discover more from TrueHoop
The Celtics with Jrue Holiday
PODCAST: And who has the NBA's best starting five?
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Jrue Holiday trade and what that means for the Celtics (which David wrote about here)
The Blazers’ present and future
The NBA’s best starting five
Latest on James Harden and Philadelphia
Early MVP discussion
