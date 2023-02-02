On today's TrueHoop Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

A tale of three teams: The Celtics, Warriors, and Grizzlies. It seems like the Celtics are fueled off of last season's disappointment, the Warriors are finding it tough to maintain excellence consistently, and the Grizzlies don't fully understand the difficulty in winning consistently.

The trade deadline is approaching and David has a word of caution for fans and discusses some teams and what they might do. Check out his excellent articles on the best trade targets in each conference. East. West.