Minutes after losing Game 3, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka knew what had gone wrong: the Heat’s physicality, their willingness to attack, and one other big thing that brought up concerns from earlier in the season. The Celtics had made things “complicated by trying to play in crowds,” Udoka said; his players needed to “get off the ball, making it easier on your teammates, and we didn’t do that.”

Bingo.

In Game 3, the Celtics had 23 turnovers compared to Miami’s eight (the Heat have 20 total in their two series wins). I still believe the Celtics are the favorites to win the 2022 championship, but there’s no way they advance if that continues.