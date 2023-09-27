BY DAVID THORPE, HENRY ABBOTT, and JAROD HECTOR

After months of speculation he’d be traded to the Miami Heat, Lillard has been traded to the Heat’s rival, Milwaukee Bucks, where he’ll play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile the Blazers get Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, and valuable future picks. And the Suns get … well that part is more confusing. MICHAEL REAVES/GETTY IMAGES

HENRY: David, what grades do you give these three teams?

DAVID: Just to be a little fair, I gotta give the Suns an incomplete right now—but trending towards D-minus. Because I just can’t believe Jusuf Nurkić is their final destination. They have to have another idea in place! I just don’t understand what they’re doing.

Or they know something we don’t. It could be that Devin Booker or Kevin Durant said we just gotta get Deandre Ayton outta here. I just have no knowledge of that for Deandre.

For Milwaukee, I’ll give them an absolute A for today. I would not have done it. I also don’t care about their fans. I don’t mean in a bad way. I’m not a GM; I just look at it on paper. I think that you’ve given yourself that slight chance to win more. I am not confident you’re gonna keep Giannis long term, which I thought was the goal. They’ll be better this year. If they think that is the key, and they know better than me what Giannis wants, they can go back to and say hey man, look what we just pulled together! It hasn’t always worked for other people in the past and it may not work there.

But I’m really happy with Portland. I would give them an A. That’s a win win for both teams. Don’t you think Henry, for Portland, they should be thrilled?

HENRY: Yes, of course. It’s hard to know how to value Deandre Ayton. Is there something wrong with him that made Phoenix trade him away in his prime? But all in all, it seems like the 2028, 2029, and 2030 picks and swaps will very likely be super valuable. Jrue Holiday, and getting rid of Nurk, while keeping almost all the other young players–other than Nassir Little … that seems like a tidy little maneuver.

DAVID: It does.

HENRY: Score one for David, who’s often making the point that the leaked trade is not the real trade.

JAROD: With all of these four-team trades rumored to be happening, it turns out that it’s a team no one was talking about: the Bucks.

HENRY: Kinda badass from the Bucks point of view.

JAROD: Giannis has been chirping for the past few weeks. Well, here’s a sign from the Bucks to Giannis that says: “We’re committed.”

HENRY: Dame’s camp said two years ago, when we learned he was unhappy with the Blazers’ roster, that his dream teammate would be Giannis. He tweeted the same thing a while back. Dame explained that he wanted an athletic big. I think Dame wants to drive more, and when he’s driving, he wants the big rolling along with him to catch a lot of stuff, you know? Giannis is that guy.

DAVID: It’s not just that. I mean, what you’ve said is correct—it’s just more nuanced than that. You can’t pick a better combination of shooter-athletic big. But …. there’s also the other side of the court. Dame can be the best offensive player and worst defensive player in any game. Giannis can be the best defensive player in any game. So, it’s a match made in heaven for that. Here’s the other thing: Surely the principals were notified beforehand, right?

HENRY: For sure.

JAROD: At any rate, they probably flip Jrue Holiday now, right?

DAVID: 100 percent. You don’t think Miami is calling Portland right now? In the irony of all ironies, the Blazers could still end up with Tyler Herro.

HENRY: They have 19 guards already.

DAVID: Oh, they’d flip Herro, too … Keeping him makes little sense. Who’s coming in?

HENRY: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, and Toumani Camara.

DAVID: Who’s that?

HENRY: Camara is a 23-year-old Belgian forward, who played briefly with Anthony Edwards at Georgia, and then transferred to Dayton. He was the 58th pick in the 2023 draft. He just signed a four-year deal.

They’re getting those three players and an unprotected 2029 pick, and unprotected pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.

DAVID: Unprotected swaps? Okay, those are amazing. Because Milwaukee might be fucking in the desert. So that’s great. If you’re Portland now you’re flipping Jrue, and you’re getting Tyler Herro.

HENRY: Why? I mean, why would Tyler be the best option in a Jrue trade? I’m sure he wouldn’t be the only option.

DAVID: Yeah, he wouldn’t necessarily be the best option. Yeah, whoever else is in desperate need of a point guard. But if I asked you guys to give me your list of top 10 contenders and who needs a point guard worse than Miami? You’re not gonna have an answer. Correct. They are desperate.

Miami’s a really good team and they need a point guard. They still might get one. Jrue’s going somewhere.

HENRY: He’s got a big deal. So it’s gonna be just any old trade.

DAVID: I don’t like this deal for Phoenix. Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and an older version of DeAndre Ayton?

HENRY: Now they have last year’s Blazer center lineup of Jusuf Nurkić and Drew Eubanks ready to rock.

DAVID: Yeah, sounds … I don’t … I don’t know. I don’t want to sound … I don’t know what Phoenix is doing. Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, it sounds like DeAndre, you had to get rid of him which tells us it wasn’t just Monty [Williams who had issues with Ayton].

It makes no sense to me for a team that is contending. You’re turning your number one overall pick for that guy. It just makes no sense. And maybe they can get something out of Nassir Little. I mean, it’s possible Grayson Allen can give them a little bit. But it’s still a weird move.

But in Portland’s case, you got yourself two potential monster-value draft picks. Now you’re gonna get more with Jrue. If you’re looking at futures bets, you gotta like what Portland is doing in terms of their future.

So do you think Milwaukee is now the favorite to win the East?

JAROD: I don’t think so. Not the favorite.

DAVID: I think they’re gonna be the favorites now, but I don’t think they’re prohibitive favorites. What happens if Dame Lillard doesn’t play as well as last year, which is easily predictable when you consider how incredible he was for 50-plus games last year? To do better than that, it’s not gonna be easy. If he doesn’t, do you think Giannis signs the extension?

Do you think they got an agreement from Giannis today—as in, if we get Dame, you’re going to sign the extension? Or do you think you’re going to wait until the end of the year no matter what happens? Do you think they have a gentleman’s agreement that he’ll do it now they have Dame?

HENRY: I really see it as starting with your article from three weeks ago, which is basically saying “break up the Bucks.” The odds of keeping it together at a high level are very, very low. And so they’re a low risk to rattle off a lot of titles, which makes higher-risk strategies more sensible. You made the case they were so unlikely to win a championship with this lineup three weeks ago that it was worth trading everybody.

So, now they bought one, two, three, maybe four years of contention, right? It’s expensive; it’s high risk. Just to make up numbers, but maybe they were two percent likely to ever win another title with Giannis, and now it’s seven percent or whatever it is. A risky proposition but a good value proposition if that makes sense.

DAVID: This is their Tim Connelly move. [Bringing Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.]

HENRY: Yes.

DAVID: They came from a better position of strength than Tim did with Minnesota, but the Bucks put themselves at real risk for the future for a better, you know, at least one-year window, and they’re better now than they were before. Not much better.

I mean, it’s not like Milwaukee was a bad shooting team last year. I know they had a bad playoff run. But they were 36.8 from 3 last year. That’s top 10 in 3-point percentage. Dame’s going to help that number. But how much better are they going to be? Instead of top 10, will it be number two, number one?

Meanwhile, you totally changed their identity.

JAROD: According to Dunks and Threes, they were fourth in defense last year.

DAVID: There’ll be definitely better on offense. How much better is a fair question. Will they have a top-10 defense? I don’t know. They just literally lost the best defensive point guard we have in the game, in my opinion.

JAROD: Who can also switch to almost anybody.

DAVID: Henry had it pretty good. They’re better. They have more bites at the apple than they did before.

JAROD: And I do think to your point, David, that they want to say, whatever, that this is hopeful—that Giannis has been like: Okay, this is more what I like. I don’t know if Giannis definitely agreed to renegotiating at the end of the season, but I think he’s happy for now.

DAVID: For now.

HENRY: I mean, he’s coming to training camp, that’s for damned sure.

DAVID: For sure. Listen, there’s nothing more predictable than NBA teams only thinking about today. Which is so ironic when you think about how they look at the draft, which is all about promising the future for your team. The reality is, most teams are looking at today. Even the draft is so much about winning the press conference that day—getting a good rating and all that.

There’s going to be a lot of pep in the Bucks’ steps. It’s gonna be a fun show. I don’t think Boston and Miami are thinking the same way everyone reacted when Miami got the Heatles together. It’s not that. It’d be different if Dame was 26.

HENRY: So think about what you just said, David. Deals are generally felt in the this-year effect. Everyone’s trying to win the press conference, the now—even while teams have built championship contenders by thinking three, four, or five years down the road, right?

Okay: when these picks that are moving are five, six, and seven years away—2028, 2029, and 2030—what are the odds Joe Cronin’s even running the Blazers in 2030, you know?

DAVID: I don’t know that Milwaukee could have done anything before then either. [Editor: facts.]

They have just done so many deals. They’re going to be in the desert for a long time. Whatever it is, that is our concern but we have to look at it all right. What does this mean for the East? The story is about the East and Milwaukee, and the contenders, period.

DAVID: Jrue, meanwhile, Jrue just had his heart ripped out, man. I mean, he’s super professional. But we know he left the team before, when his wife was sick; this isn’t nearly as tragic as that was. But I can just imagine his agents calling today saying, Guys, he’s not gonna be there for a few days. You’ve got to give him some time. And by the way, here’s the six teams that we know really value Jrue.

That starts with Miami, a contending team that really needs a point guard.

Another team that’s going to be calling like crazy to get Jrue is Toronto.

JAROD: Well, your buddy, Masai—like the shine is wearing off a little. He’s got to do something good here.

DAVID: These conversations have already happened guys. There’s no question in my mind. The Raptors already know they have a chance to get Jrue.

I just don’t know how Toronto makes the deal work. They’re not gonna trade Pascal Siakam. I don’t think they would trade OG because you lose his defensive abilities, but then again you’d get Jrue. You’d only do that if you thought you were going to lose OG in free agency anyway. Then you can do the deal and hope things go well enough you get Pascal to agree to do another extension.

The problem is, Jrue makes almost double what OG makes, so you’ve got to send OG and some other players, maybe Gary Trent.

HENRY: Jrue has two years left on his contract, too.

DAVID: So, Chicago could do it for one of their expiring contracts. They also need a point guard. They could ship DeMar DeRozan. But any team who makes a stab will have to have a big contract to swap.

HENRY: What about Kyle Lowry?

DAVID: That works, and that’s the deal the Heat already had in place for Dame.

HENRY: What about Lowry, picks, and whomever the Blazers like out of Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jović, and maybe Orlando Robinson?

DAVID: If the Blazers can get Lowry, Robinson, Jović, and picks, that’s a no-brainer. Robinson’s a five who can shoot 3s and block shots. If the Heat can get Jrue and keep Tyler Herro, they’ll be better than the Bucks. Jrue’s a perfect partner for Herro. Either way, you have a dynamic offensive guard next to probably the best defensive guard in the league.

Man, that might piss some people off in Dame’s camp: You might get a diss track if Tyler Herro ends up going to Portland for Jrue. But again, add up all the picks that Portland could end up with … that’s a great haul for Dame.

HENRY: Miami could trade up to four first-round picks.

DAVID: Well, they won’t do as many for Jrue as they were offering for Dame. The Heat shouldn’t care. They’re not going to be good picks, right? They can probably get Jrue for a couple first-rounders, some combination or Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jović, and Orlando Robinson. If the Blazers could pull that off, think of the haul they’d actually be getting for Dame—at least four first-round picks? That’s outstanding!

HENRY: Plus they get off Nurkić’s contract.

DAVID: That’s a big win for Portland. So, it’d be funny if Jrue ended up in Miami, but I think that’s a likely spot.

HENRY: I don’t think that would end up being the best offer. I’m talking out of my ass when I say Kyle Lowry-and-change because I’d do that, but I have a feeling the Blazers would want something more.

DAVID: What else would they want? Jaquez is good, and Jović played great in the FIBA World Cup. But again, you have to look at the aggregate: four first-round picks and/or swaps for an older guard making $50 million a year, and you get off Nurk’s deal? That’s a fucking win. Of course, the Heat don’t want to trade for Jrue and hinder themselves in the process. What other contenders need a point guard?

JAROD: Well, the one thing we could do, though, is put to bed this whole idea the Blazers, in the boardroom, were brainstorming how they could stick it to Dame. I don’t pretend to know Jody Allen or Bert Kolde or Joe Cronin, but do these people sit up in their boardrooms going, how can we get one over on Damian Lillard? That’s not how this works. They’re trying to figure out how they can do whatever that makes us as profitable as possible, right?

DAVID: I think it’s fair to say that we all would love to be screwed at the tune of $200 million for four years—whatever the number is—and now we gotta go play with one of the three best players in the world. You know, Dame’s gonna have worse days in his life. I can tell you that.

HENRY: The Blazers needed to commit to command a high price on the market. They needed to have bidders who believed they would get Dame enthusiastically, right? They didn’t have 30 teams like that.

But this Giannis loophole is a big one. Dame has said on Twitter it was a dream teammate, his camp told me the same a couple of years ago. Like, you know, it’s his other dream team. I am sure that before Milwaukee gave up Jrue Holiday and potentially three fucking very high picks (and I think Grayson Allen probably gonna matter to be honest) before they did that, like I feel like the Bucks had to hear something from Dame or Aaron Goodwin that he’d show up and play with enthusiasm. And I guess they did. So Dame’s camp did have some kind of leverage, because they could have said things that made teams scared to offer such big deals.

DAVID: I will make the argument that he’d be better with Miami than he would be with Milwaukee. But I may be alone making that argument. In other words, if there’s no guarantee I’m right. It could be you know, he could be better up there than Miami. I just know I trust Spoelstra more than I trust any rookie coach.

One thing the Bucks’ opponents are thinking right now is: Jrue Holiday was really damn good. They’re just built very differently now. Dame doesn’t have Jrue’s defense, and he’s not the glue guy. That’s not to say that Dame isn’t also a great teammate; you know, he’s had plenty of years where he’s been a very charismatic leader and all of that.

Dame could definitely be the difference in them winning or losing a title, but there’s no guarantee. It’s just a rearrangement.

For Portland, I think you can see why they did this deal instead of getting the Heat’s picks. If you know the franchise, Miami, it just isn’t likely those picks will be great. It’s always going to be a destination for free agents, obviously. So you’d rather have Milwaukee’s picks in 2028, 2029, and 2030. And now you’d rather have Jrue than whatever you can get for Tyler Herro.

Right now there's some 15-year-old somewhere in America or beyond who might go number one overall and 2028. The Blazers just got him.

HENRY: It’ll be Scoot’s seventh year when they’re using those picks.

DAVID: I don’t think the Blazers have to trade Deandre Ayton. He’s 25. There’s nothing wrong with having a veteran center next to Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and Scoot Henderson. None of them played in college! It has been a long time since any of them played in a meaningful game.

If Deandre is fully behind the idea that he gets to be one of the best players on a young bad team, he might be like: Let me see what I can do and what I can show. That may not work out great for Ayton, but there’s nothing wrong with Portland. They don’t need to tank; they’ve got all the talent they need. And by the way: if they can get Ayton playing great, they can always try to move him for a really good player who’s younger and fits the mold in the age of Sharpe and Scoot and those guys. But there’s nothing wrong with keeping Ayton. You just won’t lose as many games compared to having Nurkić on the team.

And it anchors them. I think it makes Scoot’s job easier. I think it makes Simons’ job easier. I think it helps Sharpe. I would argue they should keep Ayton.

HENRY: What about Jerami Grant?

DAVID: Jerami is a little bit different. It’s okay to have two veterans, too. Remember, Jerami took the money in Detroit, instead of going to play for contenders.

But I could see him not loving the losing. I have heard he’s the greatest guy of all time, so maybe he’s like: My money’s green, I’m good. I don’t know. But I don’t know that you need two veterans. I think they’d be smart to trade Jerami.

Ayton has seen what it’s like to make the Finals. He’s had what he thought was going to be a championship season broken up at the end. There’s value to him.

You know, Henry always had that great question of who’s gonna be on the team when they’re next competing for a championship. Maybe Portland’s three years away. And then Ayton’s 28, which is fine for a big guy, especially one that didn’t grow up in America. We play 1,008 games a year, and he’s been a pretty durable guy.

Best-case scenario is he fucking plays his ass off, and they win 25 or 30 games, and he’s one of the better centers in the league, which is something we all thought he might be able to do. That’s why he went number one overall. Maybe get there, and then you’re in a position of: We win either way. We keep him or we move him for something else. Great.

The Portland guards should really party right now. We get Ayton, and we don’t have a guy who wants to take 20 shots a game? Beautiful! Perfect! I guarantee they’re celebrating right now for all the right reasons. Because Ayton really does help them.

And guards that are young typically don’t know how to play with ball screens. And honestly, the best teachers are great big men who do it because they understand the timing, the angles, the patience that you need. Ayton, I mean, come on—he cut his teeth with Chris Paul.

He’s in a position to really help Scoot and Sharpe in ball-screen actions.

I would think it’s like being an offensive lineman playing with Tom Brady. What alignment, what special blitz, has he not seen before? I always felt like those guys were so lucky to play with someone like Brady. Well, that’s what it’s like being center with Chris Paul.

HENRY: Overall, Jrue is super valuable and the picks should be great in 2028, 2029, and 2030. They got rid of Nurkić while keeping almost all of their young players (Nassir Little being the exception).

DAVID: And we shouldn’t forget this: I think James Harden can deliver two first-round picks. There’s every reason to believe that Ayton is going to log really nice double-double numbers this year—maybe 19 and 12—for the Blazers. So, again, add everything up: two picks for Dame, potentially two for Jrue, and should they move on from Ayton after a strong year, maybe two more—plus the likely lottery pick in 2024? Even if the Heat remain a perennial playoff team, that’s big.

HENRY: The Bucks are a bit like the Larry Brown Sixers, though—like: Hey, we’re good right now, but soon all the executives and coaches are gonna want to leave town because the salary cap’s gonna hit us so damn hard when we’re old. That’s a real worry for the Bucks. The clock will expire pretty quickly, right?

DAVID: As in the first time that Dame gets hurt? We’re all rooting for the best, but …

HENRY: That’d be cause for alarm, sure. But also: not re-signing Giannis would be a tragedy for Milwaukee, but re-signing him will also be a tragedy—just slower. He’s going to command so much money.

DAVID: And Milwaukee has to hope that what Portland just faced with Dame, they won’t be facing with Giannis in two years. If Dame plays 80 games and Khris Middleton plays 50 over the next two seasons, Giannis is going to want the fuck out of there.

HENRY: Not an easy welcome to coaching for Adrian Griffin.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!