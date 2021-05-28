The Blazers lost to the Nuggets because they’re so much better
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum vs. “Little Buddy” and Austin Rivers
BY HENRY ABBOTT
The Nuggets might have Nikola Jokic. But they don’t have Jamal Murray or Will Barton—also known as their entire starting backcourt. Instead they rolled into the playoffs starting 30-year-old mini-rookie Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers, who has spent much of this season unemployed.
“We’re like the Statue of Liberty,” said Nuggets coach M…