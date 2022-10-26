BY HENRY ABBOTT

Damian Lillard works the referees Friday against the Suns. STEPH CHAMBERS/GETTY IMAGES

With a hair over two minutes left in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Suns at Blazers game, Chris Paul launched a free-throw line jumper. He’s done this infinite times; it usually works. Nevertheless, this shot bounced out, rattled off the hands of bigs, and into the hands of Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who had been battling with the taller Sun Mikal Bridges.

As Lillard gathered the ball, Bridges determined to slide behind the little Blazers star and back on defense, which went fine until Lillard hit the deck, face down. Referee Tony Brothers blew his whistle. As it was the Suns’ sixth foul of the quarter, the game stopped for Lillard—one of the best free-throw shooters in the history of the NBA—to break a tie with two shots.

Lillard hadn’t stood before the Phoenix-based color commentator, Eddie Johnson, set to protesting. “Oh, dear me. He just fell. He just … I mean, come on. Tony Brothers, I love you, but you can’t allow Dame Lillard to do that. I mean, he just basically fell. He didn’t have to fall—he felt the contact, and he fell right to the ground.”

After a quick reference to something that happened to Chris Paul, Johnson added: “Now, granted: smart play on his part.”

Lillard hit the free throws; the Blazers won the game; and this fresh-off-tanking young team has the best record in the NBA at 4-0. They’ve beaten the Kings, Suns, and Lakers in close games and the Nuggets by a lot. They host the Heat tonight. All of which has led Portland to get immensely excited, and the rest of the NBA to wonder: Are they good?

To which I’ll answer: Watch and find out. Maybe. But in the meantime, don’t forget what Dame did to Mikal Bridges. It matters.

I’ll explain.

First of all, a thought about this NBA season: a lot of the best players around the league are a little worse, owing to age. It’s no insult, but the Blazers have benefited from facing Chris Paul at 37, LeBron James and 37, and Jamal Murray lacking his groove. The unfair nature of life is that past a certain point it gets harder to stay on top. Someone’s always hammer-dunking over everybody in practice, waiting their turn. It’s a lock that some people born in the 2000s will burst onto the scene about now.

Despite being led by 32-year-old Lillard, the Blazers are arguably on the right side of this trend. Anfernee Simons, born in 1999, is older than seven of his teammates. Their current four-game winning streak recalls a different four-game winning streak last season, when Lillard was out and Simons led a hair-on-fire young squad that played so well Simons had to sit out the rest of the season—presumably for tanking reasons. A lot of those same unheralded young players then won Vegas Summer League, then reportedly outperformed the veterans in training camp, and now have incredible plus-minus over these first few games. Springy ligaments abound.

The Blazer team defense has been terrible for almost all of Lillard’s career, and I’m pretty sure David Thorpe would tell us there’s still room for improvement. Lillard himself typically ranks as one of the very worst defenders in the league; Simons isn’t great either. But in these few games everything looks scrappier, the effort more considered and intense. Some Blazer opponents have been befuddled by zones; others just seem to dislike having long-armed Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, and Shaedon Sharpe all over the place. They’re going to hate it when Gary Payton II—statistically one of the best defenders in the league last season—returns from injury. It’s too soon to have team defensive ratings that really matter, but by the early season’s various too-early team defensive metrics, the team is top ten, or even top five. If it holds up even a little, this offseason was a Portland miracle. Winslow in particular, looks like a difference-maker.

It’s hard to know what exactly to make of the offense. Make no mistake: There’s scoring talent all over. Lillard and Simons have both already hit game-winners this year, but Grant got the ball with the Laker game on the line. Sharpe is brand new, but he’s already everyone’s favorite lob target and makes contested 3s off the dribble. Nassir Little drained a contested 3 against the shot clock buzzer. And so on; the team will score plenty. Lillard won player of the week on a day Simons hit six 3-pointers in a row, scoring 22 points in a quarter against the Nuggets.

After that Simons episode, a very cool offensive dynamic briefly unfolded: The defense pressed way up on Lillard and Simons, leaving Nurkić at the free-throw line to carve it up with a 3-on-3 attack starring Grant. Those buckets looked way easier than how the team tried to score back in the Moe Harkless days.

But that’s not really how the Blazers have been winning: Portland is 29th in assists per 100 possessions. They’re undistinguished and outside the league’s top ten in blocks, turnovers, steals, points off turnovers, points in the paint, putbacks, drives, passes, or effective field goal percentage. They’re sixth in the league in 3-point percentage, which is good and all, but worse than Charlotte.

There is one category, though, where the Blazers are near the top: getting to the line and hitting free throws. Four games in, the Blazers have made 102. Every 100 possessions, according to NBA.com, the Blazers shoot 31. Only Luka’s Mavericks attempt more—it’s effectively the Blazers’ most killer stat. They’re not elite in shooting, the stats say, but they’re top five in points per possession. It’s the free throws.

Which is really a story of Lillard, and the kind of sorcery he dropped on the Suns. Lillard alone has made 33-of-36 shots from the line over four games. Born in 1990, he’s the grandpa of the group, 10 years into the league, 13 years older than Sharpe. He can seem like a misfit in a youth movement. But with his rejuvenated body and veteran wile, it’s Lillard who has the full palette of leans, flails, rip-throughs, and wipeouts that have turbo-charged the Blazers’ early record.

