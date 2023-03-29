BY DAVID THORPE

Look at all the space the Raptors have created. Here's a how-to guide. COLE BURSTON/GETTY IMAGES

Stars dribble. The game’s best players over the past decade, from Kobe and LeBron to Kevin Durant and Luka Dončić, use ball-handling wizardry to set themselves apart. The three best players today—Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid—all are extraordinary dribblers for their size and positions. Stephen Curry revolutionized the game as a shooter, but it’s hardly all he does. This “Best of Stephen Curry dribbles” compilation has over 4.9 million views.

Yet, there’s one problem with all that dribbling: Everyone in the world knows who has the ball. In the playoffs, that means the on-ball defender knows exactly where to focus his effort, and his teammates have a head start in sending help.

Which is why the art of getting open begins with effort, focus, timing, mindfulness—and not the ball. The Warriors have enjoyed dynastic success in the playoffs largely because they commit to creating easy shots for players who don’t need to dribble first.

Here are six ways players create great shots for themselves without dribbling, where 14 points are scored with a single dribble.