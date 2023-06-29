The art of developing a young team
PODCAST: Remember when the Hawks were contenders?
On today's TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The best young cores in the NBA and how teams and players should approach summer league
Two years ago the Hawks looked like a title contender, not so much anymore
The Lakers are always on the clock because of LeBron, what will they do in free agency?
The realities of the new CBA make developing young cheap talent critical, the teams that master it will win
