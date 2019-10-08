Ten questions about Daryl Morey, the Rockets, Tillman Fertitta, Joe Tsai, and China

Daryl Morey, the GM of the Houston Rockets, tweeted generic support for protestors in Hong Kong on Friday. Before long, the owners of the Rockets and Nets, and the commissioner of the NBA had all weighed in. Morey deleted the tweet. There was talk of his losing his job and big business impact to the NBA’s bottom line. It all raises hard questions about how freedom of speech operates in global business.

What are the NBA’s core values? The NBA can just be a business about making money. Often, that’s exactly how the league behaves. But sometimes, especially under Adam Silver, the NBA has talked and walked like it stands for something. Silver has taken substantive positions—like kicking out a governor and moving the All-Star game away from North Carolina when it had discriminatory bathroom laws—citing what he has called the league’s “core values.” They have never been clearly enumerated. Most recently Silver has listed “equality, respect, and freedom of expression.” But wouldn’t it be handy, in times of stress like this week, if they were all published and hanging on the wall?

Does the NBA disagree with Hong Kong protestor values? The NBA doesn’t have to have values, but chooses to. Those are things that don’t change with circumstances. And so I’m wondering if the values of the protestors in Hong Kong are in rough alignment with the NBA’s? Or if not, how? Megan K. Stack of the New Yorker summarized the situation as of the end of August: “... the spectre of Hong Kong residents vanishing into the mainland’s opaque police and court system provoked immediate outrage. A groundswell of protests turned violent on June 12th, when street battles erupted between police and activists. The [controversial extradition] bill was then suspended indefinitely, but that wasn’t enough to quell public anger. The protesters have repeatedly returned to the streets and train stations and even Hong Kong’s airport, demanding a slate of reforms, including the total withdrawal of the extradition bill, an investigation into police use of force, and the right to elect leaders without the influence of Beijing.”

What do we think of Joe Tsai’s statement? Joe Tsai almost made it through his first two months as an NBA governor without controversy. When he purchased the Nets in August, he also purchased—with the approval and vetting of the NBA—the de facto right to be quoted in moments like this. He purchased a reputation and a megaphone. He wasted no time using them. The Nets’ new owner wrote an open letter on Facebook. The Communist Party has suggested that Hong Kong’s unrest isn’t the product of concerns about the justice system, but the product of meddling by the U.S. Tsai’s statement tiptoes in that direction by detailing a history of times China has been invaded, or had its sovereignty threatened. Then, he rejects the idea that the people of China—which includes Hong Kong—have any dispute at all. He says that “all citizens in China … 1.4 billion Chinese citizens stand united when it comes to the territorial integrity of China and the country’s sovereignty over her homeland.” Is this an attempt to spin these protests as foreign meddling? Do you get to use the NBA stage to play high-level geopolitics? Wow, could this become a headache for Adam Silver. Commissionering ain’t easy, and this one won’t go away. Tsai ends by saying, “I will continue to be an outspoken NBA Governor on issues that are important to China.”

Does anyone believe the Rockets really are not political? Daryl Morey’s boss, Tilman Fertitta (an outspoken Trump supporter), seems to enjoy every opportunity to bask in the spotlight that comes with owning the Rockets. He takes the fascinating position that the Rockets are not political. Ha! They have 400-odd employees. I bet between them, those people have more than a thousand social media accounts. If the Rockets were truly apolitical in a land of free speech, those accounts would contain a little bit of everything from across the spectrum. Thomas Jefferson cares about that, on some level. If, instead, those accounts are generally free speech, but surgically scrubbed of one particular point of view—like Morey’s removed tweet—isn’t that really, in fact, deeply political?

Could this make Daryl Morey more secure in his job? There has been a lot of hand wringing about how the NBA’s big clients in China are taking all this. Another important constituency? Texas: home of three NBA teams and a famous independent streak. The slightest hint that someone can pick up a phone in Beijing and curb speech in Houston promises to not sit well. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (Via Axios): "As a lifelong Houston Rockets fan, I was proud to see [Daryl Morey] call out the Chinese Communist Party's repressive treatment of protestors in Hong Kong. ... We're better than this; human rights shouldn't be for sale & the NBA shouldn't be assisting Chinese communist censorship." What kind of ovation will Morey get at the next Rockets home game? And what about Fertitta? If Morey survives this and becomes a cult hero, did he just become almost impossible to fire?