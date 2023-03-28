BY HENRY ABBOTT

Just after the All-Star break, as the Blazers’ playoff hopes were crumbling, a Portland radio personality tweeted that he was in favor of the team tanking. Damian Lillard, famous for not running from the grind, retweeted @ChadInRipCity and simply said: “No way.”

Since the break, the Blazers are 4-13 and have been outscored by 179 points. Lillard sat out five of those 17 games, including the last three. Last night, the Blazers resting for a game against the Pelicans included Lillard, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkić, Anfernee Simons, Trendon Watford, Justise Winslow, and Ibou Badji.

This Blazers roster is a mixed bag, including a collection of unproven players with potential. In Estimated Plus-Minus, for now, many are among some of the league’s worst performers:

Cam Reddish: -2.2

Kevin Knox: -3.5

Nassir Little: -3.9

Shaedon Sharpe: -4.1

Keon Johnson: -5.3

Ryan Arcidiacono: -5.4

Jabari Walker: -5.7

In other words, if the Blazers want to sink the ship, Chauncey Billups has plenty of concrete at his disposal. Against the Pelicans, Sharpe, Knox, and Johnson led the team in minutes. New Orleans starts the massive Jonas Valančiūnas, yet for 25 minutes the Blazers went without any real NBA big man at all.

Against the Bulls on Friday, Portland sat almost every proven veteran and lost by 28 to a team missing Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. SOOBUM IM/GETTY IMAGES

It’s not just the Blazers. Gregg Popovich announced in training camp that his team wouldn’t make the playoffs. They’ve traded away most of their win-now players; of what’s left, Keldon Johnson is sitting out. Of the Pistons, Aaron Kellerstrass writes on PistonPowered: “As you can see, Rodney McGruder, who has been red hot of late, has joined the ‘injury’ list with Bogdanovic and Burks. I guess McGruder was playing too well and the Pistons didn’t want to risk an accidental victory down the stretch.”

A few years ago, a big fuss was made about the NBA tweaking the lottery odds and adding a play-in tournament, which has certainly reduced the number of teams tanking, but hasn’t really fixed anything. The Blazers’ losing is absolutely working. Three weeks ago, the Blazers had an 89.2 percent chance of the 13th pick. Today, they have a 39.8 percent shot at a top-four pick and a 90 percent chance of a top-seven pick. The highest odds any team has at the top overall pick and Victor Wembanyama is 14 percent, the Blazers aren’t too far behind at 9.8.

On offense this season, Lillard is the best player in the NBA and fun as hell to watch. When a player of his quality sits to rest a tired, injury-prone body, to prevent injury, a chorus of retired players and trolls rise to assault the character, the toughness, and the trend of load management. But last season when Lillard sat double the reported six weeks he’d need to recover from abdominal surgery, all kinds of people implied he could have played if the team were trying to win, and I don’t recall any uproar. Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian reported at the time:

Billups said Monday that he knew Lillard would be out for at least the six weeks originally estimated by the team following surgery but thought the superstar could return at some point. However, the more losses began piling up, the less likely it became that Lillard would return. Interim general manager Joe Cronin said at the trade deadline that it didn’t make sense for Lillard to return this season given the trajectory of the team.

In other words, if rest is good for the player, be a good soldier and play. But if rest is good for a billionaire, be a good soldier and sit. It’s weird how much the media and fans go along with this. In part I think it’s because the whole league—the commissioner, the stars, the coaches—navigates around billionaires every day. It’s a condition of doing business.

Right now, outgoing, out-of-town Blazers owner Jody Allen could nudge up the Blazers’ eventual sale price by hundreds of millions with a Victor or a Scoot. It’s welfare for billionaires; if they’re good at building a winner, that’s fantastic, if they’re terrible at building winners, their picks are fantastic. It’s a little hard to root for. Of course there’s a better way.

