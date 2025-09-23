Anthony Black of the Orlando Magic. MIKE EHRMANN/GETTY IMAGES

Last week Henry said to me “David, you have seen a lot of players in gyms this summer, and spoken to countless coaches/players/executives from teams, what names are popping up in your mind?”

It has been a LONG SUMMER of travel, and gyms, and dinners and lunches and flights. I could write about four dozen players. I’m excited about Deni Avdija, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Andrew Nembhard, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Ajay Mitchell, Dereck Lively II, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, Jared McCain, Jaden Ivey, Stephon Castle and many more.

But I decided to focus on a dozen. This list, with a few exceptions, can be considered my favorites to garner the “Most Improved Player” award at season's end.