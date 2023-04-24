Suns or Nuggets will win West
PODCAST: But the Warriors saved their own playoff lives
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Kings and Warriors are tied 2-2 and their were mistakes all over the court in Game 4 according to David.
The Knicks take a commanding 3-1 lead on the Cavaliers. Why do the Cavaliers lack urgency?
Should we be worried about the Bucks?
Should Jarod be worried about the Grizzlies?
Looks like it will be Suns and Nuggets in the next round and David says the winner will represent the West in the NBA Finals.
