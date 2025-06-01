Thursday June 5 the NBA Finals begin with a matchup that almost nobody predicted: The Oklahoma City Thunder against the Indiana Pacers.

Yay basketball. From my point of view, it’s going to be crazy exciting. I like how these teams play. They’re both well coached, they both believe in delivering players to the postseason fresh and ready to play. They both believe in young players and deep benches. And they both play in ways I find super exciting, and if you don’t know what I’m talking about just watch Alex Caruso.

On Monday morning at 8 a.m. I am going to leash up my dog and head out the door for an hour or so if picking David’s brain about the basketball of these Finals.

I am sticking with my early March prediction that the Thunder will win it all. But the Pacers are the hottest thing going and so intensely high energy. They’re 12-4 against the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Knicks in these playoffs, and they’re also coming into these Finals hardened by a pretty insanely physical battle against…