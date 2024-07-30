BY DAVID THORPE

Behind four-time Olympians LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Team USA defeated Serbia 110-84 in the first game of pool play. CATHERINE STEENKESTE/GETTY IMAGES

A few minutes into its 2024 Paris Olympics debut, the U.S. men’s national team looked more like “Team Sleepy” than a new Dream Team. Serbia, led by reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, looked sharp, quickly building a 10-2 lead. Only LeBron James seemed to know exhibition season was over.

But “mega-talented” isn’t the only word to describe Team USA—this team is also experienced. Behind LeBron and a scorching sixth man named Kevin Durant, soon enough the Americans were back in control. Jokić managed to keep Serbia, runners-up in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, competitive for nearly three full quarters. But in the end, the more experienced—and athletic team—won easily.

My biggest takeaway: After stumbling out of the gate, Team USA played beautiful basketball.

Sometimes fans forget that basketball is as much about speed and athleticism as skill and tactics. No international basketball team boasts more elite athletes than Team USA, and global events tend to showcase that fact (or should anyway).