A hot Stephen Curry transforms any landscape—real or fantasy. EZRA SHAW/GETTY IMAGES

There are three constants in Excalibur, our fantasy basketball league:

At some point, my brother will instigate a tense, prolonged silence. Stephen Curry is our league’s golden goose. Our commissioner, Trust The Process, will sell both kidneys to get Curry.

Only once in seven years has Curry played for a different Excalibur team. In 2021-2022, Triangle—my brother’s squad—drafted Curry out of spite, refused to trade him to Process, and rode him to a regular-season title. (Not the actual title, of course.) It’s Triangle’s go-to tale of never was.

My brother is my chief fantasy rival, but the Process-Curry pairing—winning two of the past five Excalibur titles—is everyone’s true nemesis. Over the past six fantasy seasons, Process has kept the Hustle completely under thumb, winning nearly 60 percent of all categories. And as much as I’d like to chalk that up solely to the Curry factor, Process also swept our season series in 2021-2022—of course, so did the Curry-led Triangle.

Excluding a nine-point hiccup in a win against the Sixers, Curry dominated in Week 16, averaging 33.7 points and eight 3s per game in a 4-0 Warriors stretch. That same week, Curry carried Process to a 9-2 victory over the Hustle, peeling my white-knuckle grip off first place and, for the first time all season, booting me from the league’s top three.

Fantasy leagues are set up so that every team should have at least one elite superstar. Yet, how many players in history have hit at least 25 3s in a four-game span on … 72 occasions?! (For comparison, Damian Lillard and James Harden combined have accomplished this feat 37 times.)

But it’s more than Curry. Process has always been an aloof fantasy-sports savant—a mash-up of Brad Pitt’s characters in “The Big Short” and “True Romance.” (If you’ve seen neither, please queue up “True Romance.”) And, as it does for both characters, everything just seemed to work out for Process in Week 16.

I’ve never been a fan of playing musical chairs with the waiver wire, but no one does it better than Process. Case in point: Process slotted waiver pickups in 10-of-32 games during our matchup. They averaged 16 points on 60 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and one turnover per game. Tyus Jones shot 12-for-15 from 3. Onyeka Okongwu had 69 points on 65 percent shooting, 30 rebounds, and eight blocks in four games. T.J. McConnell went 11-for-17 from the field and combined with Jones to dish 40 assists.

Every move I made crashed into the goddamned mountain. In five appearances, my waiver adds contributed a measly six points per game and hit just 22 percent of their 3s. Hunting team wins, I “cleverly” slotted two Cavs—Caris LeVert and Max Strus—against the lowly Wizards. The duo yielded six points, going 0-for-6 from 3, and the two team wins proved inconsequential.

For the week, Trust The Process shot nearly 54 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3. They hit 26 more 3s and had 20 fewer turnovers. It was the perfect storm of crazy hot streak and masterful matchup management—and, metrically, Process’ best week of the year. The storm hit the Hustle at the perfect time: my team’s lowest-scoring output all year and our second-worst team performance per fantasy production value (FPV).

But in a year where Curry isn’t even being mentioned as an MVP candidate, how is he still carrying the Process—an underperforming team in terms of overall fantasy production?

On Hashtag Basketball, a cutting-edge fantasy metrics site (and a Process recommendation), you can jigger the rankings to fit your league’s parameters. For Excalibur League, that leaves field goal percentage; free throw percentage, 3-point percentage, 3-pointers made, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and turnovers.

Since I’m punting on assists, I eliminated that category as well to focus the lens.

With those filters in place, here were Hashtag’s top-10 fantasy players this season at the end of February:

Joel Embiid Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kawhi Leonard Kevin Durant Anthony Davis Stephen Curry Luka Dončić Nikola Jokić Victor Wembanyama Kyrie Irving

I decided to check last year’s rankings using the same filters. The top-ranked player? Stephen Curry.

There was some method behind Process’ madness.

Just 8-8-1 in his 17 matchups, Trust The Process have been overmatched all year, yet Curry and crafty roster management have propelled them back into contention. With a comfortable six-game cushion and only three weeks left in the regular season, I could see Process ruining someone’s year come postseason.

Let’s just hope it’s not mine.

The Shai mistake

My brother and I came up in Central Illinois during the Michael Jordan era. In the summer of 1996, my brother attended Jordan’s basketball camp in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst. On the final morning, he dived for a loose ball and split his chin, requiring stitches. The injury excluded him from that afternoon’s fun: full games with Jordan in attendance.

Noticing my brother sitting alone on the sideline, Jordan joined him for a bit and chatted. He told my brother that he respected his tenacity. That summer, my brother returned with a signed Jordan jersey and a head that defied hats. Even after he moved out of the house, an entire room remained dedicated to MJ—an unofficial shrine to the G.O.A.T.

The mere cohabitation of “Michael Jordan” and “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander” in the same sentence infuriates my brother. To him, it’s blasphemy, plain and simple.

While there’s no universe in which I’d believe SGA is on MJ’s level, the Canadian shooting guard is putting up Jordanesque numbers across the board. My brother isn’t hearing it. All season he’s been proclaiming that drafting Shai with my first pick in our 3-ball-weighted league would lead to my downfall.

My brother, upon seeing this Statmuse tweet , said: “Helluva season—no doubt. He seems primed for the Karl Malone MVP award.”

Following that Week 16 loss to Trust The Process, my brother’s Triangle squad, for the first time in two months, was sitting shotgun—his smug eyes reflecting off the sun-visor mirror.

Though I’m paraphrasing slightly, his review took little reading between the lines: You’re an embarrassment to your family.

The true catalyst of his season-long contempt? My repeated use of the word “Jordanesque” to describe SGA’s dominance of what would have been Jordan’s best fantasy categories.

Triangle: Just an old-fashioned ass-whooping.

Hustle: Pretty much. When Process already had four categories on lock (shooting), not a lotta wiggle room. Triangle: Lots of word salad there, but in summary: defense alone can’t win you shit. Your best player doesn’t shoot the longball. Shai getting dusted by a legit MVP candidate [in Luka Dončić] while not attempting a single triple was embarrassing. Hustle: Embarrassing for whom? Triangle: Shai. Hustle. Hustle: Not sure how that’s embarrassing for either. Dude is still First Team All-NBA, First Team All-Defense. What you have is an interpretation. Triangle: Levels. That’s all. Fanboys wanna talk about MVPs and Michael Jordan. Get the fuck outta here. Never saw MJ get embarrassed like that on national television. Real MVP candidates have put [the Thunder] on their ass all year. Hustle: Didn’t you just lose, too? You get the fuck outta here. Triangle: Sure did—by one turnover to the best team in our league. Zero concern there. [...] We all have stories and excuses. I’m just saying that your team’s one true flaw, which I have stood by from the jump, got exposed last week. Hustle: Let me ask you this: Why was it so easy for people to compare Clyde Drexler to MJ? Had I been comparing SGA to Clyde this whole time, would you have the same level of contempt? Triangle: No dude. Stop comparing eras. It doesn’t work. It doesn’t translate. Why does Kawhi dominate all these soft motherfuckers you speak so highly of? Hustle: I’ll never understand your aversion to the past. Triangle: I’ll never understand your understanding of basketball.

As always, there are tiramisu layers of irony here.

Though SGA is far from prolific, he’s been an incredibly efficient 3-point shooter. He hit 40 percent of his 3s in January and over 60 percent in February. In a grudge match with Kawhi and the Clippers last week, Shai was 12-for-19 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3 in a 22-point Thunder win. (Kawhi was excellent in that game, for the record.) He hit 4-of-6 against the Rockets on Tuesday night.

On a team level, the Hustle have hoisted 200 more 3s than Triangle this season, too—it’s just that Triangle have been far more efficient.

Looks like Shai is holding his own in the fantasy-Jordan and real-MVP comparisons.

Now let’s go a bit deeper: In 1990-1991 and 1991-1992, Michael Jordan won his second and third MVP awards. Combined, he took 193 total 3-point attempts across those two seasons. This season, Shai has shot 194 triples in 58 games, hitting over 39 percent.

So, Triangle is wrong: Shai isn’t keeping the Hustle from making 3s. In fact, if anything, my team has remained a top-of-the-table performer because I have a Jordan fantasy facsimile who shoots the 3 better. Doubling down: Shai has a better FPV so far this season than MJ would have had in the Bulls’ first two championship runs.

Though Process thrashed the Hustle this season, winning 15-of-22 total categories across two matchups, I did manage to reclaim a one-game lead over Triangle in the standings. How? By drubbing my nephew’s team, Slim Reaper Mafia, in Week 17. (Yet another layer: Slim swept Process this year.)

No MVP candidate holds a team back in the NBA or in fantasy basketball. That said, my brother does have a point: My team’s 3-point efficiency will be a major problem come playoff time.

But the issue isn’t with Shai—it’s with my second-round pick, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Triple J vs. the triple

For the Hustle, Week 16 exposed two major deficiencies. First, my team sucks at converting free-throw attempts. In the Process matchup, the Hustle made just 63 percent of its 83 free throws; even SGA missed eight of his team-leading 22 attempts. De’Aaron Fox, 1-for-7 in that matchup, is shooting 71 percent from the line versus 78 percent last year. Jaylen Brown is down to 71 percent from 76 percent. As often as those guys get to the line, that’s a long-term efficiency killer.

My 3-point shooting woes seem to be multiplying as well. The Hustle are currently 11th in the league (of 12) in 3-point percentage, which negates the fact that we’re fourth in made 3s.

A huge source of consternation has been the complete transformation of Jaren Jackson Jr. into a playmaking, free-shooting, primary option. Sans Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, Jackson Jr. has become an ill-advised chucker. Since January 1, he’s shooting just 32 percent from 3 on seven attempts per game, contributing to the Hustle’s league-low 35 percent from downtown over that period.

These days, the only way I’m winning 3-point percentage is if my opponent somehow sucks worse.

Worse yet, Jackson Jr. has been a less effective shot-blocker. After blocking 189 shots in 63 games last year, Jackson Jr. has just 81 blocks in 54 games this season. His ability to get to the line racks up points, but the tax on efficiency and steep turnover costs have hindered Jackson Jr.’s overall value.

Bane was supposed to be the gratuitous cherry atop the Hustle’s well-constructed sundae. Now, the Grizzlies will be looking to lose their way up the lottery ladder. I can only pray that Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins wants to see how well his stars coalesce with Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson.

Triple J’s performance Wednesday against the Wolves—33 points, a career-high 13 boards, three steals, a block, and just two turnovers—sounds perfect until you hear about the 3-of-10 from 3. Noteworthy: he was 8-of-13 from 2, 8-of-10 from the line.

There’s room for faith there. Let’s add fewer 3-point attempts to that prayer list, shall we?

Another bite at the apple

Virtually all season, Hustle and Triangle have been neck and neck. The biggest difference has been our second-round picks. I took Triple J; he took Kawhi. Guess which of those two is going to receive MVP votes.

Triangle: Process doubled down on Hustle. Triangle coming for that double, too. Hustle: Good to have Triangle back where they belong—behind the Hustle. Triangle: We’re right at home, as usual, living rent-free inside the Hustle’s head.

On paper, today’s Hustle is much better than the team I drafted. Essentially, I’ve replaced the back of my draft—Tre Jones and Trey Murphy III—with OG Anunoby and Desmond Bane. Naz Reid, lurking just outside the top 100, has been steadily climbing. My star is in line for MVP. My top eight picks are still getting it done, just less impressively.

With a playoff spot all but clinched, I have to start carving out reliable categories so I can make more targeted moves come postseason. Triangle’s already planning for the future, picking up Chris Paul—ostensibly to get an edge in assists in our seed-defining Week 20 matchup.

Powered by Luka and Victor Wembanyama, current frontrunner Windy City Ninjas have been rolling the league. However, we split our matchups this season, so I can go into the playoffs with a bit more confidence. If the Spurs rest Wemby down the stretch, even on the second night of a back-to-back, I’ll have a leg up in rebounds and blocks. Otherwise, we’re all in trouble.

That means Triangle truly is my top threat. Process comes in as the wild card—coincidentally, I’d give him much better odds to win a championship this year than I’d give the Warriors.

Recent performances from Jaylen Brown and De’Aaron Fox have renewed my confidence, but will they be enough to help SGA take down Anthony Davis and Kawhi? Should I be trying to move Triple J ahead of our league’s March 11 trade deadline? Can I find a way to increase 3-point efficiency and reduce turnovers so I can topple the Triangle in Week 20?

Maybe my brother’s right: I need to start charging rent.

