BY JEFF FOGLE

MADDIE MALHOTRA/GETTY IMAGES

Betting on the NBA Finals goes back decades. Betting on which individual player will win the Finals MVP award is a much more recent phenomenon. It was formally approved as a proposition in Nevada in May 2017.

NBA Finals MVPs since 2017

2017: Kevin Durant (Warriors)

2018: Kevin Durant (Warriors)

2019: Kawhi Leonard (Raptors)

2020: LeBron James (Lakers)

2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

No dark horses, sleepers, high-leverage role players … nor long-winded arguments from the media about what the word “value” means. MVP betting tickets cashed for a high-impact superstar on the championship team.

Will it get more interesting than that in 2022?

Let’s check the prices as of Wednesday afternoon at Circa Sports in Las Vegas (where TrueHoop's David Thorpe is a regular on VSiN’s Follow The Money podcast).