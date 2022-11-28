Stay light like KD, LeBron's groin, jury duty
Jarod and Henry podcast while David does his civic duty
On today's TrueHoop podcast, with David Thorpe in the jury pool, Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:
Sunday’s Nets vs. Blazers was a perfect setup to expose Kevin Durant's slender seven-foot frame as he was often matched up with the much-bigger Jusuf Nurkic. And … did you notice the Nets won and KD did fine? Remembering a pioneering trainer who encouraged Durant not to put on a ton of weight.
The Lakers have won five of six and LeBron is playing like a top 50 player in the league. Is that enough?
We are about a quarter through the season and there are some trends we've noticed.
