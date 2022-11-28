On today's TrueHoop podcast, with David Thorpe in the jury pool, Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

Sunday’s Nets vs. Blazers was a perfect setup to expose Kevin Durant's slender seven-foot frame as he was often matched up with the much-bigger Jusuf Nurkic. And … did you notice the Nets won and KD did fine? Remembering a pioneering trainer who encouraged Durant not to put on a ton of weight.

The Lakers have won five of six and LeBron is playing like a top 50 player in the league. Is that enough?