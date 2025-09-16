TrueHoop

Thanks for the research and amalgamation you provide.

After 3 weeks of this scandal, I am still waiting for someone of influence to remind us that Steve Ballmer is and has been all his life a “super salesman”. He’s the guy you roll your eyes at while thinking, “maybe I should believe this guy?”

As a former international investment banker (where truth is easy to hide), there is one cardinal rule: Always answer questions with truth and never go beyond just answering the question. For example, in the Shelbourne interview she asked “Did you propose making the Aspiration investment to pay Kawhi?” The answer he gave is simple: “No”. Imagine if she had followed that up with “Were you ever approached to make an investment of $50 mm in Aspiration and that if you did, this would “solve” your Kawhi problem?” This sort of approach would have taken place in an off the record place like, for example in his car with Dennis Wong. The latter now appears to be the point man here.

This type of reversal of questions is what good reporters do. Is it what good lawyers do? Once again drawing on my professional experience, when you are selling something to a client there are topics that are forbidden going into meetings with them. I am certain the same applies to lawyers investigating this event. So maybe we should doubt along with you any results arising out of the investigation by expensive lawyers.

Good call on quoting Mark Cuban’s response to the Donald Sterling case and comparing it to his comments on Steve Ballmer. Just because you’re rich doesn’t make you smart in everything you choose to do (or comment on).

It seems that real journalism has gone down the historical garbage chute and been replaced with the garbage that should have gone down it. I hope this goes down differently somehow--with at least some semblance of real inquiry happening. Thanks for writing this, and thanks for the continued great off-season pieces. Helps keep me sane!

