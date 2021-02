Share TrueHoop

BY DAVID THORPE

A couple of years ago, the Rockets set an NBA record by averaging 16.13 made 3s per game. Twenty-seven games into the 2020-2021 season, the Jazz are making 16.7. We’ll be talking a lot more about this at TrueHoop in the days and weeks to come, but suffice it to say that’s a big part of why they are 18-1 after a 4-4 start. They’re ripping …