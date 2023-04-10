Rudy Gobert decks a teammate
PODCAST: David likes the Lakers and the Heat in the play-in
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into it in a mist-win game for the Timberwolves.
The play-in matchups are set and David breaks them all down. He's a believer in the Lakers and the Heat, but says anything can happen in a single elimination game.
Predictions were made at the beginning of the season, Jarod and David look back at the things that surprised them.
Udonis Haslem was David's first NBA client. As his career winds down, David looks back fondly at the man he now calls "Champ."
