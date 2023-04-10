On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into it in a mist-win game for the Timberwolves.

The play-in matchups are set and David breaks them all down. He's a believer in the Lakers and the Heat, but says anything can happen in a single elimination game.

Predictions were made at the beginning of the season, Jarod and David look back at the things that surprised them.