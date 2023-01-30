If you subscribe to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, then you already know that on today's TrueHoop Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The ending of Lakers vs. Celtics and the officiating. Did LeBron and the Lakers get cheated?

Jarod thinks "NBA Rivals Week" was a success. David has some ideas on how to capitalize.

Ja Morant's father Tee Morant is becoming a celebrity, is this a good thing?

Trade deadline buzz

Thank you for listening!