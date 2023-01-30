Referees, LeBron, heartache
PODCAST: And, trade deadline buzz
Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The ending of Lakers vs. Celtics and the officiating. Did LeBron and the Lakers get cheated?
Jarod thinks "NBA Rivals Week" was a success. David has some ideas on how to capitalize.
Ja Morant's father Tee Morant is becoming a celebrity, is this a good thing?
Trade deadline buzz
