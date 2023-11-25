BY DAVID THORPE

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered the upper echelon of NBA stardom. KELSEY GRANT/GETTY IMAGES

Happy Thanksgiving, TrueHoopers!

David Thorpe, in particular, is thankful for four teams on the rise: the Magic, Pacers, Rockets, and Thunder. A couple of these teams have new stars becoming household names. Three are helmed by youthful coaches who have a chance to be significant postseason decision-makers in the near future—starting now. A fourth coach, an experienced hand, has a ring to his credit.

So, over the Thanksgiving holiday, David Thorpe has been profiling each of these teams, looking at what’s behind their rapid—and, in a couple cases, earlier-than-expected—rise to relevancy. Of course, he also has lingering questions.

Get 40% off for 1 year

Today, David concludes with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who, behind All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, could end up a top-four seed. But can they find the perfect complement to SGA?

Let’s talk turkey.

Loading video

A core is forming

The Thunder differ from our previous two risers because they have a true superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and are already in the hunt for a top-four seed. Chet Holmgren is putting up All-Star metrics. Jalen Williams looks like he’s ready to make a leap—maybe not this year, but soon. Though SGA is a few years older, these three seem to be the core that will be there when the Thunder break through. Lu Dort, in the Dillon Brooks role, could even play a part, but either way the future is looking pretty sunny in OKC.