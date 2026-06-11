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Steve Colburn's avatar
Steve Colburn
20h

One thing that straight Plus Minus does not capture is how many minutes it references. A player with +10 or -10 over 20 minutes in 4 games clearly has not had the same impact as one with the same number over 144 minutes. Likewise, Jalen Brunson's -2 is not quite the same as Miles McBride's -2.

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MO's avatar
MO
19h

To me OG has been the best and most valuable Knick on the floor. A steady and explosive presence and the most consistent 'engine'

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