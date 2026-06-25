TrueHoop is years into investigating the connections between Jeffrey Epstein and the NBA, and they run directly through Leon Black. The founder of Apollo Global—a firm with profound NBA ties—has magically avoided real accountability. He will at least testify under oath on Friday. I’ve read almost all of the House Oversight Committee’s interviews, and have found they haven’t helped our understanding much. We need insiders to narrate what DID happen, instead we get insiders obfuscating and wriggling off the hook. And I’m alarmed at how many potent topics don’t come up. With that in mind, here’s what I’d ask Leon Black.

What are birds? What are bucks? What are C’s? What are M’s?

What caused you to bring up Moscow, Paris, Santa Fe, and Alhambra East? Are those places you went with Jeffrey Epstein?

What did you mean when you signed this “love and kisses”? Was that a common way for you to sign letters at the time?

“Cauchemar” is French for nightmare. What is the nightmare you were referring to? Who is the architect you’re referring to? What was the spree?

A report commissioned by Apollo Global , and The New York Times , say you were introduced to Epstein in the 1990s. Can you clear that up?

Jesse Kornbluth wrote a book about Drexel Burnham Lambert, and told Craig Unger that you “spent a lot of time” with Epstein in the 1980s. Does that sound right?

When you wrote this poem in Epstein’s birthday book in 2003, had you known him for a while?

Many people have testified that they didn’t see Epstein interact with women. You are different. You called Epstein a “lover” in writing, and discussed several different kinds of women, and wet dreams. It’s refreshing that it seems we finally have a witness who can testify to the nature of Epstein’s relationships with women. What did you witness that caused you to write those things in the birthday book?

How would you describe the interactions you saw Epstein have with women? Did any of them strike you as inappropriate?

What is “Maxwellian delight”?

In your $62.5 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands, you acknowledged that Epstein used the money you paid him to partially fund his operations in the Virgin Islands. When did you come to understand what those operations were?

That settlement granted criminal immunity not only to you but to your attorneys and agents. What potential conduct by your attorneys or agents was that immunity intended to cover?