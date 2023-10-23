On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Win projections for NBA teams and why David does not see any juggernauts running away with the regular season

Grizzlies lose Steven Adams for the season, what does it mean?

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett say Victor Wembanyama is a top-5 player based on skills, does David agree?

The NBA is hoping to secure $50-75 billion on its new broadcast deal, who might be the bidders?

