Discover more from TrueHoop
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
Over 17,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Professor Ibram X. Kendi
PODCAST: New series "Skin In The Game" and what happened with his Center for Antiracist Research
On today's special episode Jarod Hector is joined by Professor Ibram X. Kendi, the director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research and the host and executive producer of the ESPN+ series "Skin In The Game." They discuss:
Prof. Kendi and his center have been in the news for layoffs amid raising $55 million over three years, and a lack of research produced. Where is the money and what is going on?
Why does Prof. Kendi believe sports is a fertile ground for antiracism?
Athletes and their platforms
Prof. Kendi's hopes as a New York Knicks fan