‘Privilege ain’t welcome here’

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaashif Ahmad's avatar
Kaashif Ahmad
Jun 12, 2019

I just read this 4 days later and my God Henry if your little blurb about the Warriors training staff doesn't jump right off the page at me today!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrueHoop Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture