Podcast: Why are the Nets so good?
And who will be first-time All-Stars?
At the moment, my vote is @TrueHoop -- the perfect mix of basketball analysis and depper conversations about why sports and teams matter. (In February, my answer may change, because that's when my new show comes out!)
What is the best sports podcast out there right now?
Sport Memes Only @sportmemesonly
It’s 2023, which means it’s past time to sign up for the TrueHoop podcast right here, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
And thank you to Jody Avirgan, legend of sports podcasting, founder of the 30 for 30 podcasts and more, who is the TrueHoop podcast’s biggest fan!
Today he’ll be listening to David and Jarod discuss the Nets, first-time All-Stars, Luka, Giannis, and more.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Loved the show. I hope Ben Simmons keeps coming around. As conflicted as I am with Kyrie seeming to get away with sabotaging another team, I'm glad to see the rest of that team succeeding.
I also had a question I was thinking about after the Nuggets loss yesterday. Now that we're in the grind part of the NBA season, I would love to know what coaches and players can do to help avoid "schedule losses." What can you do to help avoid an upset on the second night of a back to back against a rested team? Or a loss on a planned rest day for one of your starters? Or prep for a 1PM game in NYC (I swear the Knicks haven't lost one of those games is a decade).