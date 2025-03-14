A few years ago, we posted a part-time editor job. We got hundreds of responses! Twenty or so people then completed an editing test, and the best of them was from a guy who was moving back to the U.S. after a dozen years in Latvia and Beijing.

It has been an absolute delight to work with Travis Moran every day since.

The truth is: Travis could use more work than we can give him. He's fluent in Substack and everything, a killer writer, an accomplished book editor. He’s also responsive as hell. If you could use some editing or writing help, please reach out to him right now by clicking these links to reach him through his profiles on LinkedIn or Reedsy.