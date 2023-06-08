On today's TrueHoop podcast, Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The crisis of guarding the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray pick-and-roll. David recommends having all five Heat defenders focus there, at least for a half, to see if some other Nugget can beat them.

Related: Michael Porter Jr. scored two points in Game 3, and next year he’ll make more money than Jamal Murray. David says the Nuggets will have to consider their options this offseason.

The importance of Christian Braun. David says he’s not such a good player, but there are interesting reasons he has been super effective anyway.

Bam Adebayo's “defensive bag” is wonderful, but is it best deployed guarding Nikola Jokic?

Jimmy Butler’s last WOW game was May 21. Over his last six games combined, the Heat have been outscored by 47 points while he was on the court. Is something wrong? David has some ideas.

The Nuggets might be leading 2-1, but their stars are also leading the Finals in minutes played, which could matter if the series goes long, and Tyler Herro returns.