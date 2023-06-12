On today's TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

Wow do a lot of commentators have a hard time acknowledging how incredibly good Nikola Jokic is at basketball.

Nuggets are on the verge of their first title in franchise history, but David says that’s the last thing they should assume.

The new CBA has created a "super tax" penalty, which will shift the economics in a way that devalues aging superstars.