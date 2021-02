BY DAVID THORPE

It was the last day of November, 2019. The Denver Nuggets were on a roll. They had won six straight and 10 of their last 11. Late in the fourth quarter, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic posted up Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes on the left block. A Jokic score would put the Nuggets up nine points with 3:30 left. He made a quick inside pivot attack…